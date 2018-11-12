LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Proportional rep won’t allow for change when it’s needed

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Re: Proportional representation is a safeguard, Opinion, Nov. 1.

I will not vote for proportional representation in the current referendum, based on the same reasoning as Nick Loenen cites in his recent op-ed. He doesn’t want extremists to have power in B.C. Neither do I.

Today, we have a government run by the NDP, but the power rests with three Green MLAs. Pro-rep would give them a permanent base of eight to 10 MLAs, enough to be the permanent tail, wagging whichever dog they choose. You may think they are harmless, but one man’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist.

Proportional representation inevitably leads to centrist government, and few, if any, changes. So we always get more of the same, even if we need major changes. Giving power to one fringe party is not the answer.

The true solution is to make all votes count by looking at the whole idea of representative democracy, and maybe using electronic voting to let the people decide via referenda. Who needs MLAs anyway?

Rick Smith, Nanaimo

