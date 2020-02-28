LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Problem intersection near NRGH could use a look

I use this intersection all the time and have almost been hit there, says letter writer

To the editor,

A serious car accident occurred last week at Crescent View Drive and Dufferin Crescent, near NRGH. I live a block away so I use this intersection all the time and have almost been hit there.

I believe the problem is that vehicles are allowed to park too close to the intersection, so cars have to nudge out right into the intersection just to be able to see if it’s safe to turn. I suggest the City of Nanaimo look at this and take action.

Glen Foster, Nanaimo

