LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pride proponents aren’t as inclusive as they believe

To the editor,

Re: Nanaimo shows its colours as pride week begins, June 5.

Estimates suggest 10 per cent of many animal populations are biologically homosexual. Humans are not unique and yet a generation of identity politics determines we’re the only intelligent species to deny our biological selves. And likely alone in mastering scientific principle then disregarding all for feelings.

Pride Week claims we’re ‘united through diversity’ and yet never has that been true no matter how many laws are written to enforce it. Look around and you see clashing mono-cultures encouraged to remain ‘unique’ in this land of vilified Judeo-Christian values. Identity/gender politics and diversity are not strengths but rather our cultural downfall.

Will Nanaimo support my Straight Guys for Freedom March, fly my flag, and paint me a sidewalk if I dress weird and cry “victim?” I’m tired of songs of togetherness while putting pretty labels on everyone ‘different’ and ugly ones on straight people who enjoy science, or anyone who voted Trump.

I will not be throwing my children to the virtue signallers, the rainbow wash of science nor the mythology of gender switching and dysfunction of identity politics and discrimination. Will there be seminars explaining how kids grow out of their confusion and how to enjoy depression and suicide attempts while trying to convert back? Are we going to be proud of that too? Does the whole truth count as inclusivity?

Chris J. Vaughan Griffiths, Nanaimo

