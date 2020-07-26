LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Price of homelessness being shared by everyone

To the editor,

Re: Improved health and social services needed, Letters, July 12.

It is not people who are homeless who ‘own’ the shopping carts, it is the store. Those found in possession of the carts should be charged, fined and/or be made to clean the refuse and litter off our streets, which are overflowing what once was pristine.

As for the street people’s ‘possessions,’ most of the the stuff has been picked up from here and there. In some cases, items are stolen and much of the stuff is later left or dumped on our streets, outside our homes and in our parks, where we are afraid to now let our kids play.

Stop the ‘poor them’ attitude. This stolen property and littering problem is costing us taxpayers loads of money. It’s also forcing us to pay more for items at the grocery stores, because these companies are surely passing the theft costs on to us.

Those who write letters of support for people on the streets, therefore praising thefts, must walk the walk; help these poor lost souls, take them into your homes.

Taxpayers should not be forced to pay the costs that are never ending, because we hardly have enough money now to live and with tax increases and more of this spending and that, we will soon be forced to live on the streets.

Ursula C. Knight, Nanaimo

