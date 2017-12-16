LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Poverty caused by other factors, too

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Re: Math isn’t adding up on child poverty stats, Letters, Dec. 12.

The letter writer shoots his argument down as soon as he says that ‘low-income earners saw a 14.7-per cent increase since 2011.’ He completely fails to consider the children whose parents are unemployed. I don’t believe there has been any great increase in welfare payments since 2011. He also neglects to consider the percentage of wage earners who are unable to obtain full-time employment. Having to hold several part time jobs just to pay the bills is no way to raise a healthy, happy family.

As the minimum wage increases full time employment decreases – why should a business employ a full-time staff member and pay CPP/health/EI benefits along with minimum wage when they can hire two part-time employees and not have to pay any benefits or minimum wage?

Add in the decrease in affordable rental stock and high daycare costs which mean that many just cannot afford to work. By the way, ‘tax-free’ doesn’t make an iota of difference if you don’t have enough income to pay taxes at all.

B. Pardey, Nanaimo