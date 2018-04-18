LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Port suited to industry

To the editor,

Re: Port authority announces import vehicle processing facility, April 12.

A year ago I wrote a letter to the editor, ‘Port important now and in future.’

The import vehicle processing facility is what was referring to this exact type of port demand. This is an example of why the location should remain as port land for port functions – not what is covered in the City of Nanaimo master plan for the port drive location – far more valuable to Vancouver Island, Nanaimo and others than that outlined in that master plan presented by the city. We are selling future generations’ opportunities for Nanaimo if we support the recent city master plan.

For example, the NRE has closed….maybe a port location could be a Vancouver Island terminal for a recycling process facility. The transport facilities are available by rail, barge, and deep sea port to direct ship to processers like in China.

Bruce McInnis, Nanaimo

