LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pool is too cold

To the editor,

The Nanaimo swim community may be small but they are dedicated. These are the folks you see at the pool almost daily who swim in the marked lanes. They come in all sizes, ages and ethnicities. Their love of swimming is enjoyed by both sexes and can be either a way of keeping fit or a very competitive experience leading all the way to the Olympics.

Since the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre opened in 2001, the local, mostly lane swimmers have slowly decreased in attendance. Why? It’s just too cold. The water temperature is far below what is considered by other venues to being the comfortable norm. Those who attempt to do their laps can’t finish or are forced to wear wet suits to combat the frigid water.

Increase the price if that’s what it takes. We would happily pay to have the temperature raised to 27-28 degrees. The increase in returnees would more than cover the cost.

Pool management answers our complaints with vague replies. It might be a broken thermostat or a broken bureaucrat but something needs to be done.

The ice rink complex is already located across the street. We don’t need another one.

Robert Nash, Nanaimo

