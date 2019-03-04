LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Politicians’ promises need to be backed up

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Re: People are depending on affordability promises, Editorial, Feb. 14.

It should be as normal that every time that any politician either running for office or while in office makes promise, it should be done, because it’s an oral agreement. However, for some unknown reason, the promise isn’t kept, without any negative consequences. So therefore, a promissory contract should be written up to ensure that when any promise is made by any politician, it’s kept, without using the same cop-out excuses.

Any so-called promise isn’t worth squat. Unless it’s backed up with actual action, it’s just worthless talk.

Al Munro, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.