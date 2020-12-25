LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Plenty of reasons to say thanks

Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. E-mail letters to editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

I just read in my friendship book that people are starting to say thank you to people they meet along the way.

They say, “Why are you thanking me?” The person replies, “You may not have done anything yet for me to thank you, but there could be something in the future or the past and some time, you had done a good deed where a thank you was needed.”

My idea is to start saying thank you to people you know and do not know. It is something that will warm people’s hearts, especially with all that we have been through with this terrible ordeal with COVID. This time of year, especially, we should all be smiling and in jolly spirits.

Along with saying Merry Christmas, also say thanks. Let’s all give it a whirl and see what happens.

Linda Smith, Nanaimo

