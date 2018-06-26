LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Place to camp is needed for Nanaimo’s homeless

We need to create a campground close to the city amenities and ny other place to squat should be off limits, says letter writer. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

To the editor,

Re: Nobody wants to be homeless, Letters, June 14.

A few years ago I wrote to your paper suggesting a partial remedy for the city’s homeless people. Back then my idea was ridiculed but I am compelled to repeat it. We need to create a campground close to the city amenities with washrooms, showers, lockers, information centre, waiting list for the alternative accommodation, etc. Any other place to squat should be off limits.

L.J. Dramowicz, Ladysmith

