LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pipeline needs to come with environmental protection

Tanker approaches Westridge terminal in Burnaby, where crude oil and refined fuels have been delivered since 1954. The project to twin the line is underway. Kinder Morgan Canada photo

To the editor,

Re: Gasoline power isn’t going away anytime soon, Letters, March 29.

The Burnaby protesters should end the siege and give Trudeau and Notley their pipeline.

Hear me out first. Before you do that, demand that 50 per cent of the new revenue generated from it goes toward green subsidies and rebates for climate-conscious companies and individuals. At the same time, increase national funding for the protection and restoration of B.C.’s coastal waters and aquatic life.

Additionally, call on legislators to immediately enact the following: Implementation of nation-wide carbon tax; issue a zero-waste mandate for all provinces (using B.C.’s program as a model); prepare an updated and comprehensive National Climate Action Plan, with serious goals and stronger targets locked in for the future.

This is Prime Minister Trudeau’s opportunity to show real leadership on an issue he’s talked a lot about but until now has demonstrated little in the way of results. But it’s also up to the rest of us to stay engaged, maintain pressure and hold power to account. This is how we become the sustainable country we need to be.

Jonathan Ross, Nanaimo

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.