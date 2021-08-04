LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Photo of cigarette butt would have been better choice

Photo that accompanied letter to the editor can easily be seen as racist, says letter writer

A photo of a cigarette butt would have better illustrated a letter about the danger of tossing cigarette butts, says letter writer. (Stock photo)

To the editor,

Re: Smokers who toss their butts should be named, shamed, Letters, July 14.

The photo chosen to accompany this letter to the editor can easily be seen as racist and is inappropriate. Why would you have chosen a brown-skinned female hand to represent the type of people who litter with cigarette butts? From my experience in Nanaimo, the majority of those doing this are caucasian males.

But, instead of creating click bait, fomenting division in the community or not-so-subtly condoning racist biases, why not just show a picture of cigarette butts on the ground – they are all over this city, including near the Bulletin offices.

Please retract this photo and apologize for any unintended harm.

Wanda Thompson, Nanaimo

