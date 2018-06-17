LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Past politics at play in Krog’s decision

To the editor,

Re: MLA seriously considering mayoral run, June 12.

Should veteran MLA Leonard Krog resign his seat in Victoria and run for Nanaimo mayor’s chair in October’s municipal election, then B.C.’s NDP government will be under greater strain in hanging on to power.

Having been overlooked for a cabinet position when NDP finally took power last year, there was speculation that his part in the 2010 coup of then-leader Carole James was a reason for his exclusion. So if he succeeds in his quest for the mayor’s chair it will most probably be a taste of sweet revenge for Krog, to leave the premier who overlooked him to now tenuously hang on to increasingly uncertain power. Should Krog become head honcho at Nanaimo city hall, it may be something of a pyrrhic victory, as the municipal mess he would inherit will be no easy task to deal with. The last three and a half years in the Harbour City’s administration has been such a disorderly gong show, but then, coming from the NDP caucus he will be well accustomed to gong shows, and revenge is a dish better served cold, after all.

Bernie Smith, Parksville

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.