LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Party politics cause cynicism

To the editor,

Our upcoming federal byelection is but another ‘partyocratic’ photo-op for our current leader. The Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta once ruled that our elected MPs have no legal obligation to represent their constituents. A global study of western parliamentary governments found that Canada’s governance ranked dead last for being the most autocratic and pluralistic. Translation – we elect a new dictator every four years who sets national policy entirely on the whims of special interests, with little or no regard for the people of Canada. It is all very clear when one stops to really observe the behaviour of our politicians. One must therefore question why anyone would expend the energy to the lifting of a pencil on election day.

If you are feeling as angry and fed up as me, I encourage you to Google ‘partyocracy’ and follow the proverbial bread crumbs. We the people can invoke the necessary change but we must get involved and stop accepting the status quo.

J.G. Smith, Nanaimo

