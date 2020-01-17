LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Only a comprehensive schedule will make train travel practical

Having one train per day running north in the morning and south in the evening isn’t going to attract many takers, says letter writer. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

To the editor,

Re: Rail model can work, Letters, Jan. 2.

If the train to Victoria ran every hour in both directions, during daylight hours, I would certainly be a customer. But having one train per day running north in the morning and south in the evening means anyone from Nanaimo, who wants to spend a day in Victoria, has to spend two nights in a hotel in Victoria. You are not going to get many takers for such a service.

The reason European train systems are so successful is they run on comprehensive schedules. So either do it right or don’t bother doing it at all.

S.I. Petersen, Nanaimo

