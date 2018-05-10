LETTER TO THE EDITOR: On pipelines, national interest must come first

To the editor,

Re: Pipeline raises questions around jurisdiction, Editorial, April 17.

While every Canadian has the right to protest anything which they may consider unfair or unconstitutional, this pipeline nonsense has gone way too far. The federal government (those folks who have been elected by a majority of Canadians to run the country to the benefit of the majority of Canadians) has made a long and well-considered decision to approve the TransMountain pipeline. No matter what the B.C. provincial government may say, do or try to do, it must be categorically stated that they do so on behalf of (some of) the inhabitants of a single province, not the entire country.

That said let us now look at the childish way in which the provincial politicians of both B.C. and Alberta are behaving with regard to this subject. We are all Canadians and absolutely must find a way to get along. The world trade situation is dicey enough for our whole country right now without our making things worse by squabbling amongst ourselves. The whole idea of trade tariffs and sanctions between neighbouring provinces is reprehensible. Both governments should be made aware that they are hurting their fellow countrymen/women with such tactics. Let them start considering what is best for the whole country, not just concentrating on the ‘what if’ downside.

In all probability this pipeline is eventually going to happen, after all, Canada is governed based on the rule of law and the federal government has the lawful right to make decisions on behalf of its citizens. Perhaps our politicians should start looking at compromise based on beefed up safety and environmental requirements and start facing reality.

It is interesting to note that although both sides seem to hold firm opinions on the rights and wrongs of the pipeline itself, not one person has supported the actions of either provincial government in the antagonistic actions both are proposing to take. Are you listening, Victoria?

Garry Bradford, Nanaimo

