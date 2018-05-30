LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Oil spill dangers are being overblown

It is time for B.C. citizens to stop the spreading of fairy dust and to return to the 21st century

To the editor,

Re: Develop alternate energy, Letters, May 22.

Like the letter writer, I am also a retiree.

Sometimes I like to take a trip abroad, and she and her ilk have yet to come up with solar or wind-powered passenger planes that can provide vital transport.

I’m actually too old to go kayaking, and definitely too old to man the oars or hoist the sails of any ferry that she would want B.C. Ferries to acquire in the near future.

I also love nature and unspoiled areas. Is there a shortage of those in Atlantic Canada? The East Coast has about 4,000 inbound trips by tankers each year. Over 82 million tonnes of various petroleum and fuel products are moved in and out of 23 Atlantic Canada ports. Almost all the movement of crude oil and petroleum products in Atlantic Canada is through Come by Chance, N.L., Port Hawkesbury, N.S. and Saint John, N.B. In Quebec, 25 million tonnes of crude oil and various petroleum products are moved in and out of 39 ports where cargo is loaded or unloaded. I can’t recall any major oil spills in that part of Canada and few can dispute the natural beauty of the region.

It is time for B.C. citizens to stop the spreading of fairy dust and to return to the 21st century. We need modern technology that isn’t outrageously expensive. We need jobs to generate the taxes for all of the present government’s social expenditures. Most of all, we need progress, something that is unknown in certain B.C. communities.

Cathy Kotze, Nanaimo

