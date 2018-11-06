LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Noise pollution is torturous

To the editor,

For the past several months, there has been a loud industrial hum emanating from the south end waterfront area. This hum can be heard on weeknights all night from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is at a decibel level and tone that equates to torture. The hum can be heard over the television, rattles the windows, and is heard through walls, ear plugs, and white noise machines. It sounds like engines or generators on steroids and can be heard over and above the sounds of the sawmill, the tugboats and the vans and ships that load at night.

I cannot imagine paying close to half a million dollars for a condo or a home in this south end waterfront area as the sound pollution is increasing all the time.

The noise bylaws for Nanaimo state clearly that no construction or industrial noise occur after 11 p.m., however, it is loud and clear that the bylaws are not being enforced. I also wonder why the makers of this noise pollution are doing it at night and not in the day when it would be less harmful and intrusive to people and wildlife.

Lynn Nicholson, Nanaimo

