LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No need to wait to enforce new speed limit in the north end

If safety is the goal, why is there a 'grace period' for motorists to adjust, asks letter writer

To the editor,

Re: Old Island Highway speed limit in north end being reduced, March 12.

Thank goodness that some common sense has finally prevailed in reducing the speed limit to 70 kilometres per hour from 80km/h.

Talk about bureaucracy, though – B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, extensive monitoring, an engineering review, consultation with the City of Nanaimo, RCMP, ICBC and Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement to accomplish such a simple, common-sense decision.

And, if it is valid and it certainly is, why does it have to take five months to adjust to the new speed limit? New stop signs can pop up overnight. If safety is really recognized as the real need, then start enforcing now, with lots of signage, or is that too expensive where lives are at stake?

M. Price, Nanaimo

