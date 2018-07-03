LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Next mayor needs to be more than a politician

To the editor,

Re: Province’s loss is city’s gain, Letters, June 26.

I understand one politician endorsing another, I do agree, Krog is a competent politician and a man of integrity.

Unfortunately Nanaimo desperately needs more than political competence right now, we need the skills and abilities of a proven leader. City hall is a mess, things have gotten out of hand, and a professional politician is not going to be able to effect the kind of change needed to fix this city.

I’m almost certain that if you took the time to meet the other candidate, Don Hubbard, you’d soon appreciate the integrity, competence, skills and proven track record of a man that has served this city well. Look at the resumés of both candidates and what they bring to the table.

Hubbard is a great leader, Krog is a great politician, both good men. We can get great things done or we can talk about great things. The choice is clear to me. You’re right about one thing, the calibre of both these candidates has elevated the status of the city already.

Dave Bakes, Nanaimo

