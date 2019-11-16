LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Neighbourhood around supportive housing disrespected

To the editor,

Re: Temporary supportive housing isn’t subject to zoning, says Supreme Court, Nov. 12

After the provincial government overrode zoning bylaws with a community-destroying project, a resident went to the B.C. Supreme Court on behalf of herself and the neighbourhood. The court not only ruled against her, however. On the defendants’ request, the court ordered she pay the defendants’ costs. That’s an especially arrogant, mean-spirited expression of the establishment versus the people. Our provincial government, especially our MLA, should be deeply ashamed.

And by the way, the site isn’t ‘temporary.’ The modular homes are temporary – the location will later house a permanent building for the same purpose.

Greg Klein, Nanaimo

