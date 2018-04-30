LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Nanoose flats are dangerous

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Re: Nanaimo man dies in highway crash in Nanoose, April 24.

You’ve undoubtedly heard about the horrific accident at this U-turn two weekends ago?

It’s one of the many ridiculous traffic patterns created in this region. However, back in the day when people adhered to the speed limit and traffic volume was much lighter, it probably wasn’t much of a problem. Times change. Trying to make a U-turn at Hillside today is like playing Russian roulette.

If there had been some kind of traffic calming feature here, this recent fatality could likely have been avoided. In the first place, we need to get out there and enforce the speed limit. I drive that stretch often myself. Everyone drives 120 kilometres per hour now as the norm, even though that doesn’t start until north of the weigh station. Passing speeds are easily 20km above that. And that includes the big trucks.

Somebody needs to get out and write some tickets in that area.

Tove Schindler, Nanaimo

