LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Nanaimo is sharing its water supply with Lantzville too readily

To the editor,

Re: City of Nanaimo says it has enough water to share, Dec. 12.

I was shocked to read in the Nanaimo News Bulletin in regards to supplying water to Lantzville. Bill Sims stated Nanaimo residents conserved so much water that the city will not need to add to its water supply for at least a decade and that there is more than enough water to supply Lantzville.

In my book, a decade is a fairly short period of time in the life of a city. You would think the city would be planning for 25 to 50 years, not a decade.

This looks like Lantzville will be getting the water at prices lower than the regular resident pays and in a decade the Nanaimo residents will be asked to pay millions of tax dollars needed for the additional water supply. If we had enough water for both Lantzville and Nanaimo for the next 30 to 35 years I would see no problem – that does not appear to be the case.

I hope the council will be putting the good of Nanaimo ahead of Lantzville since we are the ones that are paying both their wages and all the taxes.

Terrence Wagstaff, Nanaimo

