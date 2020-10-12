LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Nanaimo has grown enough for a second hospital

Our area has an increase in number of seniors and patients with complex issues, says letter writer

To the editor,

In 1963, the new Nanaimo regional hospital opened. I moved here in 1964 and worked as an RN in pediatrics at the time. The population of Nanaimo was 17,000 with a relatively quiet social scene. There was approximately one bed per 85 residents. Fast forward to 2020, many services have been added, too numerous to name. Presently, NRGH is the designated care centre for communities from Ladysmith to Qualicum Beach, serving an area of approximately 285,000 people – approximately one bed per 780 residents.

Our area has an increase in number of seniors and patients with multiple complex issues ranging from cognitive mental health and drug addiction and behavioural issues who need to live/be cared for in appropriate settings.

Another hospital strategically located in the Green Thumb space would expand the very needed services for our growing population. This would attract specialty-trained doctors, nurses and therapists who are in dire need.

We shouldn’t ignore disaster preparedness for such incidents as floods, pandemics, earthquake and possible transportation accidents – hopefully there is a civil defence plan in the books. In the event of a disaster, NRGH, a small, efficient hospital, would be completely overwhelmed.

Grace Henderson, Nanaimo

