LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Municipality idle as Nanaimo burns

To the editor,

People’s homes are being burned down, neighbourhoods threatened by fires started at parks, people scared to go downtown, afraid of being assaulted and let’s not forget that Nanaimo was ranked third-highest among Vancouver Island cities on Maclean’s magazine’s “most dangerous place to live” rankings.

All this because no one wants to take the mentally ill and destructive off the streets. It’ll be cheaper to open and run a health institution versus rebuilding a whole city. I think this should be the local government’s main concern and something has to be done soon or you will have nothing to govern when a main exodus happens. Then try collecting your taxes from whoever is still roaming the streets.

D. Cousin, Nanaimo

