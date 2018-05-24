LETTER TO THE EDITOR: More rental units desperately needed on mid Island

Condos do not house the poor or the working poor, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: Affordable housing strategy now up for discussion, May 1.

It is my opinion that developers and builders are building the wrong type of housing: condos, condos, condos. Condos are being built everywhere.

Condos do not house the poor or the working poor. Condos are sold, not rented. The poor don’t buy housing.

Rental housing is sadly needed. Little is being built at all. Rental housing should be built by private industry. It should not be built by government, as the only money they have is what they get from the taxpayer. Perhaps governments could temporarily freeze all housing building in cities until rentals total a certain percentage of all housing. Only rentals to be built until that time. It is that much needed, and that important.

Harry Adcock, Lantzville

