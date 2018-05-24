Rental housing is sadly needed. Little is being built at all, says letter writer. BLACK PRESS file photo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: More rental units desperately needed on mid Island

Condos do not house the poor or the working poor, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: Affordable housing strategy now up for discussion, May 1.

It is my opinion that developers and builders are building the wrong type of housing: condos, condos, condos. Condos are being built everywhere.

Condos do not house the poor or the working poor. Condos are sold, not rented. The poor don’t buy housing.

Rental housing is sadly needed. Little is being built at all. Rental housing should be built by private industry. It should not be built by government, as the only money they have is what they get from the taxpayer. Perhaps governments could temporarily freeze all housing building in cities until rentals total a certain percentage of all housing. Only rentals to be built until that time. It is that much needed, and that important.

Harry Adcock, Lantzville

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.

