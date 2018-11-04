LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Moral compass is missing

Theft of bikes for charity shows that a sense of right and wrong is twisted, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: 20-plus bikes stolen from Bikes for Kids, Oct. 16.

Well this is not the Nanaimo that I know of, especially when some punks who were very obviously in need of some easy cash, probably for drugs, stole bikes that were intended for kids and adults.

The morality of what’s right versus wrong is very much twisted, without a moral compass to guide, especially these days.

Al Munro, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.