LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mixed messaging will only extend pandemic

If we do not get back to taking the precautions seriously, we may be inviting viruses into our lives

To the editor,

Health officials have launched the flare. Work together or things will be closed again. However, there is an element in our society that is looking at graphs and noting the recovery rates. Looking at news stories of opening public venues and hospitals performing more medical procedures. This element will not take this seriously. The messaging is all over the board.

In my opinion what people need to understand are the ramifications of recovering from a respiratory disease and then being hit with another one so soon. What if you were hit with both at the same time? I bet chances of survival go right down.

If we do not get back to taking the precautions seriously as we did in March, April, and May, then we may be inviting a family of viruses into our lives. It will be next spring before we will see any positive light at the of this tunnel.

We are now in September. Halloween will be a private affair. There will be no Remembrance Day parades and this holiday season the man in the red coat will not be coming down the chimney but will leave your present at the end of the driveway.

Help small businesses stay open. Help people stay employed. Wear an appropriate mask. Do not touch your face and keep your hands free of germs. If you do not want to do that and you get sick enough to need a hospital, please free up the space to someone who did.

Rick Hyne, Nanaimo

