LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ministry should cover policing costs

To the editor,

Re: RCMP task force to focus on Terminal and Labieux areas, April 11.

Kudos to the Nanaimo RCMP for recognizing the need and then taking the initiative of setting up a task force to address the issues surrounding the two supportive housing units in Nanaimo.

As supportive housing falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, I suggest now might be the time for Minister Selina Robinson to step up to the plate and immediately reimburse the RCMP/City of Nanaimo for all costs associated with the RCMP task force, and reimburse the City of Nanaimo/RCMP/medical services for resources and money expended in conjunction with the affordable housing units from the day they were built to the day the task force takes over, as these costs should clearly be the responsibility of the ministry rather than the City of Nanaimo.

G. Beck, Nanaimo

