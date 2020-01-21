LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Memorial desecrated by heartless people

I hope whoever caused so much hurt will think twice about what they have done, says letter writer

To the editor,

I am writing this letter in hopes it gets posted so whoever caused so much hurt will maybe think twice about what they have done.

In 2019 we lost a very close friend doing what he loved to do riding on his quad. Friends and family made a memorial site for him on the crash site. Since we started to go and remember our friend, there have been numerous instances of vandalism to this site and things stolen. One time there were dead animal corpses laying all over the memorial sign. The final blow was when two families went to the site and put up a Christmas tree and lights so we can celebrate Christmas with our dear friend that was taken too soon – this guy was there for everyone and we thought he deserved a special thing done to remember him. We all went back on Christmas day and some heartless person had stolen the lights and tree.

I have never been so disgusted in some Nanaimoites as I am now. Whoever keeps doing this, I hope they read this and picture heart-broken faces. Have a little respect for a clearly marked memorial site.

Tammy Carter, Nanaimo

