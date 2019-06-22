LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Making sturdier vehicles would cut down on ICBC claims

To the editor,

Auto insurance is a big-ticket item across Canada. What happened? The auto industry changed auto designs.

Back in circa 1974, the Canadian government mandated shock-absorbing steel bumpers with bumper guards that remained undamaged at 10 kilometres per hour. Now cars have these painted, weak, composite valances that fly apart in any crash. ICBC writes any car off over 10 years old if it’s just a wee crack in the front valance. No repairs. Apparently speed is the cause of over one-third of all wrecks. But they always advertise how fast these new models are. Canada’s main highways have speed limits of 120 kilometres per hour. The governments of Canada should mandate once again the former style of bumpers and stop the damage and the rising insurance rates. Mandate that all vehicles, other than emergency vehicles, have a top speed of say 140 kilometres per hour.

Neil Saunders, Nanaimo

