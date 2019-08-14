LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Make climate an election issue

Crises have happened since the last federal election that need attention, says letter writer

To the editor,

A lot of natural crises have happened since the last federal election that need serious discussion and attention.

Never before has Canada had such dire, even catastrophic, environmental disasters happening so frequently, most attributed to human caused global warming. As taxpayers, that affects us all.

We are leaving our children with a ravaged world that they will have to deal with down the road, if they can. They have no electoral power to change what we do now, yet, what we do now will effect them when they are adults.

Whatever government is put in place after next election will need to deal with this. We deserved a national debate to hear what prospective parties will do to address climate change so we can make an informed choice.

I urge local debate forums and broadcasters to focus on or significantly include this pressing issue to all-candidates’ debates in lead-up to the next federal election.

Aragorn Klockars, Nanaimo

