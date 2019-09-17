LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Machleary proposal would alter Old City

To the editor,

Re: Proposal for old hospital site is moving to a public hearing, Sept. 5.

Is it a beautiful day in the neighbourhood?

On Thursday, Sept. 19, Nanaimo faces a public hearing at which council, after hearing from the public, will decide whether moving a major density apartment development into the middle of a basically single-family Old City neighbourhood is a good idea.

The project at 388 Machleary St. leaps from downtown zoning across fourplex and medium-density zones to land its proposed project in the middle of an Old City residential zone which currently, as the 1.1 hectare site of the former old Nanaimo hospital, has community service zoning.

At the hearing, council will consider giving approval to two changes which received first and second reading approvals from them on Aug. 26 which can considerably alter the character of this neighbourhood and the lives of those who live there.

If approved, these changes would increase the density on the site adding some 175 units on a property which, in keeping with the usual Old City R13 lots in the area give between 14 and 28 units.

In addition the project might qualify for a 10-year property tax exemption from the city which of course must be collected from all other city taxpayers. Imagine what you could do if you didn’t have to pay property taxes for 10 years.

Ron Bolin, Nanaimo

