LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Library needed more than ever during self-isolation

To the editor,

We are Nanaimo snowbirds who returned from Arizona this month.

One of our main reasons for deciding to stay there instead of coming home immediately was the library. We are voracious readers and our library there has a ‘take-out’ window. We ordered online and pick up the books from the window. When we returned our books, they were quarantined for three days before they were shelved.

I’ve inquired and found that all Nanaimo libraries are closed. I would suggest that the Nanaimo North library could have a take-out window. Surely young kids need their books and so do adults and if we are going to be in a lock-up situation for another 18 months, libraries will keep us sane. I think it is an essential service.

Gulzar Hallman, Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island Regional Library issues notices of layoff to most staff

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island Regional Library doors closed but online services still available

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.

Nanaimo News Bulletin