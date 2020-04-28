LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s keep quiet in a hospital zone

To the editor,

While revving engines in front of Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, to thank hospital workers for their service, may have been well-intentioned, it was not well thought through. Consider those hospital patients who had just fallen asleep, prior to this celebration, and got woken.

Patients in hospitals aren’t always able to follow the rhythms of a normal day. With all the odd noises, and unavoidable interruptions, their sleep patterns are often different from the norm. That’s why ‘quiet hospital zone’ signs are frequently seen around hospitals.

For those considering making celebratory noises relating to the pandemic, please think before you act. If you have ever been a hospital patient you will know, in that environment sleep is precious.

S.I. Petersen, Nanaimo

