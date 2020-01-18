LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s have a referendum on auto insurance in B.C.

To the editor,

Re: Private insurers discriminate, too, Letters, Jan. 2.

Who said anything about private insurers? Why try to divert attention from the central issue? Obviously, all auto insurers use the same flawed business plan. The issue is why should this industry be allowed to trample on two of our most precious human rights? The current methodology uses profiling to discriminate on the basis of age and also makes a mockery of ‘innocent until proven guilty.’

The letter writer seems very conversant with the industry’s ‘divide and conquer’ strategy that pits motorists against one another – luxury car owners against the rest, young against old, urban against rural motorists, commuters against retirees. These arguments are simply intended to keep people arguing about details that lead nowhere.

Auto insurance isn’t rocket science. It occurs where the premiums of the many pay for the claims of the few. The empty promises of politicians achieve nothing. We need a wide open debate that lets the people most affected have a say. That’s why I’m challenging Premier Horgan to have a referendum on auto insurance. What are you afraid of?

Alan McPhee, Nanaimo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Insurance rates discriminatory

