LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s all laugh a little

To the editor,

As I was sitting in the living room enjoying the lovely bright sun and having a lovely latté, something popped in my mind and I felt the urge to send you this letter.

I feel that too many of us are going about our living in a very serious manner.

What we all need to do is focus on what makes us laugh. Also to look for laughter, as a comedian said once on a cruise ship. He said, “Everywhere there is humour – you just have to look for it.” That has stuck in my brain ever since and I want to share this with the general public.

So, let’s all focus on more laughter as it builds the immunity and keeps us healthier.

Linda Smith, Nanaimo

