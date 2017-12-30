LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Legalized marijuana will be a gateway drug

When the user no longer gets the high, they will turn to the next level of illegal drug to get it

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Re: Provincial government sets age to buy marijuana at 19, Dec. 7.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is obviously not fully comprehending the negative side effects on the brain along with the social and economic problems with smoking pot. Also when the user no longer gets the buzz high, they will turn to the next level of illegal drug to get it and become a junkie which will lead to them overdosing, then to death, becoming yet another victim in the drug merry-go-round game that has only losers, while the drug dealers keep on playing the game with little or no consequences.

It’s just taking the easy way out, but then again, the revenue makes it all way too appealing.

Al Munro, Nanaimo

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.