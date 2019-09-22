LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Leadership needed on environment

We need to insist that federal parties take a stand on tackling climate change, says letter writer

To the editor,

As the federal election comes upon us, we will be voting on packages of important issues. However, as voters we need to insist that federal parties take a stand on the issue that, of all, most affects our long-term survival and well-being.

Me, I’ll be voting for whatever party commits to tackle climate change most effectively. I’ll be watching their platforms for three features: a clearly defined target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a plan that is clear and realistic for reaching those targets, and mechanisms (policies, laws, mandatory disclosure) for accountability to Canadians.

I invite you to join me in pushing all of our federal parties to outline clearly for us what actions they commit themselves to take to provide bold leadership. I’m optimistic that strong, committed measures can still preserve our future.

Eileen Dombrowski, Nanoose Bay

To the editor,

The 2019 federal election is an important indicator of how many Canadians are aware that climate change is largely human-caused, and that caring for this beautiful (and only) planet of ours is so important.

Are we going to be like the frog in the pot of heating water who gets cooked because he fails to recognize the warning signs?

Jeff Hawker, Nanaimo

