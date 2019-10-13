LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Latest scam going around claims credit card misuse

The latest scam to look out for works along these lines: Someone calls to report your credit card has been used for two purchases that morning. They then describe a couple of fictitious purchases so you will get concerned. (Stock photo)

To the editor,

The latest scam to look out for works along these lines: Someone calls to report your credit card has been used for two purchases that morning. They then describe a couple of fictitious purchases, one overseas, so you will get concerned. Then you are told that if you did not make these purchases they can help correct the error. Then they try to get you to divulge as much personal information as possible, claiming it is needed to remove these purchases from your credit card.

Sadly, the authorities don’t seem interested in receiving any information about scammers so warning others about them seems to be our only defence.

S.I. Petersen, Nanaimo

