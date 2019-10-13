The latest scam to look out for works along these lines: Someone calls to report your credit card has been used for two purchases that morning. They then describe a couple of fictitious purchases so you will get concerned. (Stock photo)

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Latest scam going around claims credit card misuse

Scam involves someone calling to report fictitious purchases on a credit card, says letter writer

To the editor,

The latest scam to look out for works along these lines: Someone calls to report your credit card has been used for two purchases that morning. They then describe a couple of fictitious purchases, one overseas, so you will get concerned. Then you are told that if you did not make these purchases they can help correct the error. Then they try to get you to divulge as much personal information as possible, claiming it is needed to remove these purchases from your credit card.

Sadly, the authorities don’t seem interested in receiving any information about scammers so warning others about them seems to be our only defence.

S.I. Petersen, Nanaimo

RELATED: Nanaimo victims lost nearly $200,000 to scams last year

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.

Previous story
Andrea Rondeau column: Flood of letters to the editor
Next story
Robert Barron column: Cell phone rules in cars are clear as mud

Just Posted

Most Read