LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lantzville tax increase too high

To the editor,

Re: District of Lantzville residents could be facing a 5.4-per cent tax hike, Nov. 30.

As a 38-year resident of Lantzville, I object to a 5.4-per cent tax rise.

Nothing in our economy warrants this.

Lower taxation in Lantzville is a fantasy. My home in Lantzville is the same as an average home in Nanaimo and taxed at approximately the same rate. As for benefitting from Nanaimo, we do contribute to Nanaimo theatre, etc., and I estimate that I spend approximately 87 per cent of my disposable income at Nanaimo.

The councillors’ reasons of need for more spending are nonsense. They are really reaching. Lantzville offices are overloaded with staff.

Lantzville has a population of under 4,000, for heaven’s sake, yet they want to govern as if we were a large city.

I will not be voting for anyone who taxes us more than the cost of living.

Harry Adcock, Lantzville

