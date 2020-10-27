LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lantzville council must honour OCP

To the editor,

Re: Lantzville developer agrees to compromise on density of major project, Oct. 16

I’m writing to express my extreme dissatisfaction and anger at District of Lantzville council’s unwillingness to reject the developer’s application asking for 280 units for the Clark-Medd land development project.

As a business owner, I may benefit greatly from the proposed increase in units for the Clark-Medd project. However, in keeping with our democratic process, an individual’s benefit cannot and should not come at the expense of the wishes of the greater community. Wishes that clearly outline a density of 88 to 133 residential units as set forth by the 2019 official community plan for the aforementioned land development. Ergo, the concession of 250 units made is unacceptable. That is almost double the maximum density that the members of this community agreed upon, and should not even be entertained.

This attempt to push through a development that clearly ignores the OCP is an assault on our democracy. The OCP is the official voice of the people of Lantzville. And as public servants it is your civic responsibility to honour that voice … regardless of your personal agendas.

Reject this proposal until it reflects the wishes of this community as outlined in the official community plan.

Daniel Peters, Lantzville

