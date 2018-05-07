Lantzville District Hall. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lantzville could use a name change

Nanaimo is what it should be changed to. Annex it, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: Lantzville entertains idea of name change, May 1.

Nanaimo is what it should be changed to. Annex it just like the city did with Harewood, Extension, Chase River and Duke Point.

Lantzville wants our Nanaimo water, so there is no defined border to see, so amalgamate.

Add a couple seats at the council and go back to the ward system.

They want the water Nanaimo taxpayers paid for, then join; we want your taxes and you.

Neil Saunders, Nanaimo

