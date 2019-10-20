LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lack of coverage of Liberals was ‘chauvinism’

To the editor,

Re: Parties make last push to try to win Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding, Oct. 17.

It is disheartening to read that the Nanaimo News Bulletin has chosen not to report full coverage of candidates and campaigns. Of the four federal parties represented in this riding, the Liberal Party has an outstanding candidate that far outweighs the others in terms of education, experience, and community involvement.

An interesting question was posed to her at Dover Bay Secondary School by a student about barriers for women in politics. The answer is simply yes.

The decision for Dr. Corfield to run as a Liberal candidate was one that she contemplated over to ensure that she had the skills and experience to represent the whole riding to the best of her capabilities. She also wanted to ensure that the party she chose to run with, had the same values of inclusivity and working hard for the middle-class.

The reporting of your story is a blatant showing of chauvinism that the only viable candidates in this riding are men. In today’s media, you have a responsibility to report a balanced gender approach to this campaign and you have failed, to your readers, to the women in this riding, and to the younger generation of females that could see Michelle as a role model for women in leadership positions – whether its an elected politician, as a CEO, or on boards.

Rhonda Knockwood, Nanaimo

