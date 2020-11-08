LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Killing elk for no good reason disturbing

To the editor,

Re: Pair of Roosevelt elk shot, left in woods south of city, Oct. 28.

I’m dismayed and disgusted at the execution of two innocent elk. If society doesn’t stand up against this flagrant disrespect of our poaching laws now, we can expect to pay far more. This poacher should be brought to pay for all costs involved in disposing of these magnificent elk by conservation officers. They should have their firearms licences rescinded permanently and they should be fingerprinted. If they can be jailed they sure as shootin’ deserve to be. Either way, they should be forced to do meaningful community service to help them understand the seriousness of their crime.

In short, make a stern example of this poacher to the furthest extent of the law. This behaviour unchecked could result in far worse results. Society needs to voice its objections loud and clear to this poacher and copycat criminals like them. Take a strong and determined stand. We cannot dismiss their appalling behaviour.

R.M. Ireland, Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Three elk illegally harvested in the Cowichan Lake area in recent weeks

READ ALSO: ‘Lots of meat’ left on poached elk: B.C. Conservation Officer

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters or letters specifically addressing someone else will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Nanaimo News Bulletin