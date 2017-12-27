LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep opposing Site C

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Like many of us I am disheartened by the new B.C. government’s decision to forge ahead with the Site C dam. Unlike some, I don’t think that makes Premier Horgan or the NDP MLAs bad people. But good people can make terrible mistakes, and this is one.

I don’t believe that, for reasons of accounting, we must destroy 100 kilometres of the Peace Valley, along with people’s homes and the rights of the West Moberly and Profit River Nations. If we have the billions of dollars to take the tolls off the Vancouver bridges, we have the wherewithal to save the Peace. It isn’t about money, it is about values.

I am old enough to remember when, in 1993, Mike Harcourt’s NDP government approved logging 80 per cent of Clayoquot Sound. If they had their way, the Clayoquot wilderness would now be gone. That it survives is because the public recognized a bad decision when they saw it. And fought it. So I support the First Nations’ court challenge and any other good schemes for countering the B.C. government’s screwed-up choice. Nothing new about that.

Bob Bossin, Gabriola Island

