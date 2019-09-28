LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Justice system makes too many allowances around mental illness

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Re: Island murder victim’s mom expresses outrage over mental fitness decision of the accused, Aug. 25.

I am a nurse who works with mentally ill patients. It is so difficult for me to believe the amount of ignorance judges and the legal profession have regarding ‘mentally ill’ people not being held accountable for their actions.

I work daily with RCMP and this population and all you have to do to get out of trouble is say you’re suicidal or have a mental illness. And regardless of the specifics of the mental illness, the legal system will just let them go. It’s a biased stereotype that the Crown places on all people with mental health issues. It’s so bad that the doctors, staff and police I work with wish we could have these specific abusers of the legal system go live with a judge or crown attorney for a while. That would quickly fix their ignorance.

Mike Loyd, Nanaimo

