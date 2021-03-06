LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Justice system is failing us

To the editor,

Each day I watch news reports showing violent crimes being committed such as stabbings and violent shoplifting with the suspect arrested and released the same day, always with a promise to appear. They re-offend as soon as released.

Many have numerous priors for the same or similar offences yet the courts continually release them only for them to continue their crime sprees with impunity. How is this possible?

What can we do as citizens to bring our concerns to the proper authorities and for them to give us solid reasons why this is happening? Crime is rampant, police are overworked, business owners are continually targeted, citizens do not feel safe even in their homes yet the courts seem to be completely out of touch to what is happening.

Things have gone past ridiculous, judges must be considered responsible when they release these people.

Things must change as this policy is not working.

Timothy Hurt, Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Argument about physical distancing leads to stabbing in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Gibson guitar, Louis Vuitton bag stolen from vehicle in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: RCMP seeking witnesses to assault and robbery in downtown Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters or letters specifically addressing someone else will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com