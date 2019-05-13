LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Jail and psychiatric care needed to deal with criminal behaviour

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Re: Police investigate two suspicious fires set in downtown Nanaimo, April 29.

The city is being taken over and we, the law-abiding, taxpaying citizens need to stand up and fight back. Enough of the bleeding hearts whining about free drugs and free everything. Someone has to pay – and it’s always the rest of us who work full-time or are living on a pension.

We must, must build more jails, bring back mental institutions in droves and make it mandatory for those committing crimes who are repeat drug offenders and mentally unfit to be sent to cells or a psychiatric ward and be subject to mandatory drug rehabilitation. Society as we know it is crumbling before our eyes and we’re looking right at it – walking, or trying to get around, every hazard and obstacle, mess of garbage and feces left behind, in front of our homes and stores, left for the rest of us to clean up.

All our lives are at risk because of a fringe. Repeated fires in our parks, fires and break-ins and occupations of our schools, fires lit in the very housing units we pay for and now fires throughout downtown on just one night. This is out-of-control.

These people, yes these severely ill and uncaring-of-society people are wandering the streets lost and committing crimes and doing their drugs and governments just throw more money at projects that do not work. Save these lost souls from themselves, but more so, save us law-abiding, hard-working citizens from them. Time for tough love. The coddling does not work.

It’s almost summer and I am afraid to take my kids to the park – any park – fearing we will step on discarded needles or now, God-forbid, be caught up in a fire.

Those who disagree, open your homes and yards and pay for food and clothing out of your own pocket. Quit asking me and other taxpayers, via governments, for the continuous and not-working – but contributing to the problem – handouts.

J.C. Broderick, Nanaimo

