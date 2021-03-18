LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It’s our right to worship

Many businesses open in the pandemic and churches should be allowed to open too, says letter writer

Canadians have a constitutional right to worship, says letter writer. (Stock photo)

To the editor,

It is Canadians’ constitutional right to worship.

Box stores, malls, restaurants, pubs, liquor stores, gyms, hairdressers, B.C. Ferries, Nanaimo Airport, etc. are all allowed to operate.

For the experts to say they are afraid of outbreaks is ludicrous. The churches have not been allowed to properly open since this pandemic started.

It’s our right in a free Canada.

Keith Gillespie, Ladysmith

READ ALSO: Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters or letters specifically addressing someone else will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Nanaimo News Bulletin